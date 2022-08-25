0
Torino considering move for midfielder Alfred Duncan

Alfred Duncan Fiorentina D7abgvca4qkz1vbnom4b20zv4 Former Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan

Thu, 25 Aug 2022

Former Ghana midfielder Alfred Duncan has popped up on the radar of Torino in the summer transfer window.

The 29-year-old is a top target for the Serie A side, who are looking at midfield reinforcements for the 2022/23 season.

However, Fiorentina will not give away one of their most priced assets away cheaply.

Torino are also looking at AS Roma's Nandez and Nandez should they fail to get the ex-Ghana youth international.

Alfred Duncan had a fine campaign last season with La Viola but has only played 44 minutes this term in Serie A.

The Inter Milan academy graduate has two years left on his current deal with Fiorentina.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Duncan announced his retirement from international football, sighting constant neglect as reasons for his decision.

