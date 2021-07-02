Torino make approach to re-sign Ghana winger Emmanuel Gyasi from Spezia

Emmanuel Gyasi

Serie A side Torino FC have made an advance approach to Spezia Calcio requesting for the services of Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Gyasi, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

Gyasi who is valued at 3 million Euros played for Torino from the U19 to the first team from July 2012 to July 2016.



Torino are keen on re-signing the left winger ahead of the 2021/2022 season as they look to augment their squad.



Gyasi was outstanding for Spezia in the Serie A last season where he made 37 appearances and scored 4 goals with 6 assists.

He also scored once in two matches he plated in the Coppa Italia.



While at Torino, the 27-year-old was sent on loan to AC Pisa, Montova 1911 and Carrarese Calcio before leaving the club for US Pistoiese 1921.



He later joined Spezia where he helped them gain promotion to the Italian top-flight after the 2019/2020 season.