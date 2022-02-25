Toronto FC set to replace Richie Laryea with youngster Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

Richie Laryea to be replaced with Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

This winter, Toronto FC lost a key contributor when it sold Canadian international Richie Laryea to English club Nottingham Forest, creating a significant hole to fill at the right fullback position.

Since joining the Reds in 2019, Laryea has been a regular starter, tormenting opposition players with his pace down the sides and ability to go deep into the final third before sending a dangerous pass or cutting inside into the box.



As one of the top fullbacks in MLS, his trickery and intelligence provided TFC's assault a cutting edge down the right side.

The departure of Laryea might be excellent news for Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who appears to be the most probable contender to replace the position.