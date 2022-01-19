Total disgrace, Milovan Rajevac should be sacked - George Afriyie

Former GFA vice president, George Afriyie

Former Ghana Football Association (GFA) vice president, George Afriyie has said he will be surprised if GFA does not show Black Stars head coach, Milovan Rajevac the exit.



Afriyie while talking to Hot FM made a daring statement that the manager should not step his foot in Ghana after leading Ghana to a group stage exit at the AFCON.



The former Liberty Professionals Chief Executive Officer shared his frustrations after the Black Stars lost 3-2 to debutants, Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

"This is a total disgrace...this shambolic performance of the team has never happened before... I will be very surprised if he is maintained as the head coach of the team for the World Cup", he said.



"The coach has no business coming back to Ghana...he should dare not step foot to Ghana, he should stay in Cameroon he is a disgrace," he added.



Meanwhile, Rajevac said after the loss to Comoros that he aims to qualify Ghana to the World Cup in Qatar.



Ghana will be hoping to earn a world cup slot in March where they get to know their opponent for the play-off round.