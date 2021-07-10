Tottenham target Robin Quaison joins Saudi Arabian giants Al-Ettifaq

Ghana international Robin Quaison

Sweden-born Ghanaian forward Robin Kwamina Quaison has joined Saudi-Arabian giants Al-Ettifaq despite interest from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs.

The 27-year-old signed a three-year deal with the Knights of Al Dahna after leaving Mainz O5 at the end of last season.



Robin Quaison was on the radar of Tottenham Hotspurs who were looking for an alternative for top striker Harry Kane following reports the English man will leave this summer.



However, the Sweden international opted to move to the Gulf region after four years in the Bundesliga with Mainz O5, where he ended up becoming the club's top scorers in the league.

The highly-rated attacker was a member of the Swedish team at the EURO 2020 before their disappointing exit in the round of 16 after an extra-time defeat to Ukraine.



Quaison started his career in Sweden with AIK before moving to Palermo in Italy, where he spent three seasons and then made a switch to Mainz O5.



