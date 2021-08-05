Trabzonspor coach angry over Ghana striker Caleb Ekuban’s departure

Trabzonspor forward Caleb Ekuban

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has expressed dissatisfaction over the imminent departure of Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban from the club.

As Ghanasoccernet.com have been reporting, the forward never hid his desire to part ways with the Turkish club and went as far as handing in a transfer request when he noticed the cub's reluctance to sell him.



The club wanted to force Ekuban to see off the remainder of his contract which runs out in 2022, but the attacker has prevailed and is closing in on a transfer to Italian club Genoa.



The Ghana striker is reported to have passed medical and would be announced as a new Genoa player in the coming days, in a deal. Genoa are also said to have paid 2.2 million euros, which is below the 4 million euros Trabzonspor were hoping to get.



The imminent transfer has, however, angered Trabzonspor coach, who appears to have included the striker in his plans for the coming season.



"Caleb Ekuban is a player who has served Trabzonspor. He has been beneficial to Trabzonspor. His contract will expire in a year and he left the club by making money. The timing of his transfer was wrong. I said it to Ekuban's face," the coach told the Turkish media.

Ekuban has been instrumental for Trabzonspor since joining them from Leeds United in 2019 after the Trabzsonspor paid 1.5 million euros.



In the past season, Ekuban scored 10 goals in 32 appearances in the Turkish top-flight.



The 27-year-old began his career in Italy at Mantova Youth before moving to Chievo Verona where he spent 7 years at the youth and senior levels.



He enjoyed loan spells at FC Suditrol, FC Lumezzane, AC Renate all in Italy and also FK Partizani in Albania.