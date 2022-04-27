Trabzonspor to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh in summer

Yeni Malatyaspor forward Benjamin Tetteh

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are set to to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh from Yeni Malatyaspor in the summer, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players for Malatyaspor despite the club's poor form this season.



Tetteh has made 24 appearances for his side across all competitions this campaign, scored eight goals and provided three assists so far.



Trabzonspor, who sit top of the Süper Lig with 76 points are seeking to strengthen their squad with Champions League football next season on sight.



Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has identified Tetteh, who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor as a perfect fit for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Tetteh joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Praha for 2 million euros in 2021.



He has three years left on his current contract with Malatyaspor.



Tetteh made his debut for the Ghana national team on October 9 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.