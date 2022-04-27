0
Menu
Sports

Trabzonspor to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh in summer

Benjamin Tetteh 1 Yeni Malatyaspor forward Benjamin Tetteh

Wed, 27 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are set to to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh from Yeni Malatyaspor in the summer, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players for Malatyaspor despite the club's poor form this season.

Tetteh has made 24 appearances for his side across all competitions this campaign, scored eight goals and provided three assists so far.

Trabzonspor, who sit top of the Süper Lig with 76 points are seeking to strengthen their squad with Champions League football next season on sight.

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has identified Tetteh, who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor as a perfect fit for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

Benjamin Tetteh joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Praha for 2 million euros in 2021.

He has three years left on his current contract with Malatyaspor.

Tetteh made his debut for the Ghana national team on October 9 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Car dealer killed by gunmen at Tema, police chase assailants
Two Ghanaians among four murdered in London
The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
Watch Mario Balotelli's reaction to Phil Foden's goal against Real Madrid
Charles Taylor slams 'unprofessional' Kotoko players
Rhodaline's death: TA contradicts Dr Aggrey in court
I never tasted hardship as a child – Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS
Ghana’s judiciary took bribes to ‘lose’ records – US Report
NMC directs Captain Smart to apologise to Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
Elon Musk could have simply paid off Ghana’s debt – Sam George
Related Articles: