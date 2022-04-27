Trabzonspor to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh in summer

Turkish giants Trabzonspor are set to to sign Ghana striker Benjamin Tetteh from Yeni Malatyaspor in the summer, Footballghana.com can exclusively report.
The 25-year-old has been one of the standout players for Malatyaspor despite the club's poor form this season.
Tetteh has made 24 appearances for his side across all competitions this campaign, scored eight goals and provided three assists so far.
Trabzonspor, who sit top of the Süper Lig with 76 points are seeking to strengthen their squad with Champions League football next season on sight.
Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci has identified Tetteh, who plays for Yeni Malatyaspor as a perfect fit for the club ahead of the summer transfer window.
Benjamin Tetteh joined Yeni Malatyaspor from Sparta Praha for 2 million euros in 2021.
He has three years left on his current contract with Malatyaspor.
Tetteh made his debut for the Ghana national team on October 9 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.
- Glefe residents get new ultra-modern events centre, public toilet
- Club Brugge interested in Ghanaian winger Isaac Nuhu
- Richard Ofori drops insane dancing moves after netting winning penalty for Pirates
- How social media users reacted to Manchester City's goal-fest against Real Madrid
- The inside story of how Tony Yeboah's parents caused the arrest of Kotoko Babies owner
- Read all related articles