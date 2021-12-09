Tracy Amoah wins Accra Seniors Open Tennis Championship

Tracy Amoah won the Accra Seniors Open Tennis

Source: GNA

Ms. Tracy Amoah produced an impressive performance to beat Yvonne Bruce-Tagoe to emerge the Ladies Professionals Champion at the just ended Accra Seniors Open Tennis Championship played at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

She triumphed with a score of 6-0, 2-6 and 11-9.



The tournament that attracted players from clubs across the country had the Ladies Below 39 Singles award going to Precious Nunana who beat Linda Sedinam 6-1.



Precious later partnered with Linda Sedinam to beat Faustina Tagoe and Linde Berg in the category’s doubles with a 6-2, 4-6 and 10-7 verdict.



In the Ladies 40plus singles, Evelyn Enunwah beat Mariam Mahmoud 6-2, 7-5 while the Ladies 40plus doubles went to Faustina Tagoe/Augustina Yamack over Abigail Odoi/Mariam Mahmoud with a 5-7, 6-4, and 10-6 win.



The Mixed Doubles Social trophy was won by Kobina Mensah/Linda Sedinam after beating Ebenezer Odoi/Eugenia Asigri 7-5 (4) 6-3.



The Mixed Doubles semi-pro award went to Roy Winkelhuijzen/Linde Berg who beat Isaac Dapaah/Evelyn Enunwah 4-6, 6-3, 10-8 in the final.

George Heckson defeated James Wiafe 6-3 6-1 to be crowned the Men 35/44 Singles champion with Bernard Nii Bortey/Ismaila Lamptey putting the brakes on former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan/George Heckson with a 6-3 6-4 win.



In the Men 45/54 Singles, Godwin Ayindua had a walkover Massimiliano; Lawrence Lartey/Dr Maxwell Adjei beat Ebenezer Odoi/Thomas Adjei 6-3, 6-3 to win the Men 45/54 Doubles as the Men 55/64 Singles went to



Michael Safo who beat Paa Grant 6-1, 6-2.



The Men 55/64 Doubles gong went to Michael Safo/Kobby Brew who beat David Carreras/Henry Nortey 6-2, 4-6, 10-2 while the Men 65plus singles trophy went to Joe Paddymo who beat Nana Yaw Ampaw 2-6, 6-4 and 10-5.



The event was sponsored Japan Motors, Volta River Authority, De-Simone of Monolo Plant Eastern Quarries, Barbisotti and Sons, Alisa hotel, Bank of Africa, Goil, All Afra Electrical, SIC-Life VEOLIA Ghana, Atlantic Group, Accra City Hotel, Akai House Clinic, FedEx Ghana, Unoli Triple C, Citi TV and St Michael Fruit Juice.



Tournament Coordinator, Mr. Peter Annan expressed gratitude to the players that turned out in their numbers, the sponsors and individuals that supported the championship.