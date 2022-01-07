Travel with your own chef to AFCON - Kwesi Nyantakyi advises Ghana

Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi

Morocco travels to Cameroon with personal chefs

Ghana's Group C opponent replaces hotel staff with their own



Ex-GFA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi shares AFCON experience



Erstwhile Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwesi Nyantakyi, has suggested that the Black Stars travel to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon with their own chefs.



The former CAF vice president said from his experience, traveling with a personal cook will go a long way to help the Black Stars because 'Africa is full of surprises'.



According to Africa Soccer Zone, Ghana's Group C opponent Morocco traveled to Cameroon with their own personal chefs, ingredients for cooking, water, and mattresses.

Also, the Atlas Lions have reportedly sterilized their hotel and replaced hotel staff with their own.



Kwesi Nyantakyi speaking to Onua TV highlighted the little details Ghana should pay attention to.



"I have been at the Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] several times with the Black Stars and there are tricks that we must take into consideration," he advised.



"Some of the North African countries come to the tournament with their own cook, cleaners among others and when I was in office, we also did the same because Africa is full of surprises."



"This is because nobody wants to be a victim and I think with the Black Stars heading to the AFCON in Cameroon, all this must be taken into consideration."

He added that doing the aforementioned will have a good impact on the team at the tournament.



"I believe the team can make an impact and in doing that, these things must be taken for granted," he added.



Ghana will face Morocco in their first Group C fixture at the AFCON in Yaoundé on January 10, 2022.