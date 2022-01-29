Trending: Black Stars fans split on Hughton as Ghana boss

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Former Newcastle United and Brighton and Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton has reportedly emerged as a leading candidate to take over Ghana’s coaching job, his possible appointment generating a lot of excitement on social media.
The Black Stars are in the market for a new coach following the sacking of Serbian tactician Milovan Rajevac on the back of a first-round elimination at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
With Ghana set to take on arch-rival Nigeria in the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-offs in March, the Ghana Football Association is imminently expected to name a new boss, at least in an interim role.
According to media reports, Hughton, who was born to a Ghanaian father and an Irish mother in England, has become the leading candidate for the Stars job, ahead of the likes of Borussia Dortmund assistant coach Otto Addo and Aston Villa U23 manager George Boateng.
Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to share their thoughts, mostly positively, on the possible appointment of the 63-year-old, who has reportedly already arrived in Ghana for talks.
Below are some of the best social reactions:
Looking at CV, Chris Hughton is a better choice than all the names in the air.— Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) January 28, 2022
Wait oo...reports claim the FA don’t want to appoint Chris Hughton..Anka who do they want to appoint? Another Milo? Who wouldn’t like to have a manager in the caliber of Hughon..eeei— Frank Darkwah (@Blaqqkoffi) January 28, 2022
If Chris Hughton is really available, the GFA must get him without wasting any time. He’s more proven and has a better CV. I don’t have magic to tell if he’ll succeed or fail. What I know, though, is that his appointment won’t be ma try ma kw3. pic.twitter.com/r0I5yRptNO— Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) January 28, 2022
The GFA do not want Chris Hughton because he’s bad for agency business. He’ll kill people’s DREAMS and VISION.— Vawulence General (@hansandoh) January 28, 2022
This FA paaa! The body that sorts you out financially says they want Chris Hughton and you are fighting back saying you want Otto Addo. Don't be stubborn. Accept Chris and add Otto Addo. They'll form a perfect combo like Nana Addo & Bawumia.— Ghanaba Manuel???????? (@nanakgyesi1) January 28, 2022
No parochial interest FA. pic.twitter.com/QGdd2ItnWY
Chris Hughton record at his last club ???????????? pic.twitter.com/mkrDS8F8VH— COACH RICHY (@LarteyDick) January 28, 2022
In our current state, Chris Hughton will be the best man to handle this Black Stars team — not because he's the best tactician but he's someone this bunch of corrupt EXCO members at the FA can't manipulate. pic.twitter.com/Qr1qXFAA0b— Nanaoseiike (@nanaoseiike) January 28, 2022
The only reason I’m it’s glad Chris Hughton is the GFA can’t manipulate him and he will have the balls to bench Jordan Ayew when he plays shitty soccer pic.twitter.com/XGfNYXnfmu— ynwa guy (@GHBond) January 28, 2022
Chris Hughton is going to need all the help he can get but more and most importantly he’s going to need to surround himself with honest men and women if he wants the Black Stars job also he must be prepared for a whole world of chaos should he fail ????????????— Issa Kanjagah (@CaptainPizzazz) January 28, 2022
Chris Hughton de3 I like. I think he will do well.— Destro (@papa_kwadwo) January 28, 2022
Chris Hughton isn’t that bad !— Overrated???????? (@Bobby_Filson) January 28, 2022
He is good coach but the question is
Can he be that firm enough to reject influence on call ups by the big men in Ghana football??@garyalsmith @_owurakuampofo @Fentuo_ @PapaPoku pic.twitter.com/hoUwKjf4wB
Appoint Chris Hughton, disband the so-called BlackStars Management committee. Strict disciplining measures must be give to the players. Proper technical team must be formed with Ex players, helping in callups.— Asiedu (@leitekaka459) January 28, 2022
If Ghana appoint Chris hughton we are not making it to the world cup or next years afcon— Edward (@KwekuCofie) January 28, 2022
I understand GFA is considering Chris Hughton as the next Manager of the Black Star team. They should do everything possible to get him, if they can afford him. His pedigree is impeccable, compared to the other names being mentioned. Very experienced Manager from the EPL.— J Abraham-Koranteng (@JKwe51) January 28, 2022
Chris Hughton:— Bill Eshun (@Bill_Eshun) January 28, 2022
- Born in Essex to a Ghanaian father and Irish mother
-Once managed Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion
-Is a UEFA Pro License holder (key!)
Will be happy to have him coaching the Black Stars and you should too. pic.twitter.com/BUaEOk84HO
Ah so I stepped out of town small p3, Chris Hughton is hogging all the headlines ?— Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) January 28, 2022
Chris Hughton is the best choice for Ghana ????????. He must be the black stars coach.— Elvis Nana Kojo Ababio VIP (@NanaKAbabio) January 27, 2022
