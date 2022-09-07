0
Menu
Sports

Trending GH: Chelsea fans in Ghana react to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Video Archive
Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chelsea fans in Ghana have reacted shockingly to the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel after just seven games into the 2022/2023 European football season.

Thomas Tuchel who won three "important" trophies for Chelsea in 22 months was sacked following a string of bad performances of his team since the start of the 2022/2023 football season.

Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League put the final nail in the coffin for Thomas Tuchel after losing two and drawing one in the opening six games of the English Premier League season.

Although the majority of fans are stunned, some believe firing a coach after a short run of poor results is a Chelsea trait, a precedent set by a former owner, Roman Abramovich, and now followed by a new owner, Todd Boehly.

Thomas Tuchel recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses during his period as Chelsea manager.

He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

Watch the reaction of the Chelsea fans on GhanaWeb's Trending GH below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Video of Marcel Desailly discussing how to stop Ronaldo pops up on his birthday
How Aisha Huang got her Ghana Card
Big names at Hassan Ayariga's luxurious 50th birthday party
Why Chelsea sacked Thomas Tuchel
Labianca saga: Economist vows to 'expose mischief' of Francopat CEO
Helicopter lands forcibly at Achimota over poor visibility
Aisha Huang: National Security handling issue – Immigration
The British-born Ghanaian who is now UK’s first Black Finance Minister
Huang En's Ghana Card issued in 2014 not Feb 2022 - NIA
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration