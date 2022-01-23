Trending: Ghana and Nigeria fans take to social media after 2022 World Cup play-off draw

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to react to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off draw that pitched Nigeria against Ghana.
One of the countries will take one of the five tickets allotted to Africa for the global showpiece that will take place in Qatar from November 21.
Although they are neighbours who share borders in the Western part of Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have a rivalry in sports, as well as in music and lifestyle.
Saturday's draw in Douala has got the fans of the two countries talking and they are looking forward to the home and away fixtures which have been scheduled for March.
Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.
The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.
The final round of the #WCQ clashes has been announced! ????— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 ???? (@CAF_Online) January 22, 2022
???????? Nigeria ???? Ghana ????????#WorldCup | @FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/0k07cIChxl
There's nothing to be afraid of coz Ghana will beat Nigeria anywhere, anyday and anytime.— Maruf Alenga ???? (@Maruf70929842) January 22, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria .— Ayodeji ???? ???????????? (@TofunmiAyodeji) January 22, 2022
Oshimen lookman will be around . Better don't come out to play ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vFvYVUluAO
Ghana vs Nigeria .— Ayodeji ???? ???????????? (@TofunmiAyodeji) January 22, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria …. God speed to whoever our next coach will be. The current naija team is flames— kel (@kelv_gh) January 22, 2022
FIFA says enough of the banter tussle between Nigeria and Ghana, its time to slug it out on the pitch!— Mustapha Daniel (@DanAde_) January 22, 2022
I'm waiting for that day Ghana vs Nigeria ago take my school fees stake Nigeria ein back then enjoy life???????? pic.twitter.com/TyiMI96nE6— Kwame Lawless ???? (@jonfoc) January 22, 2022
Nigeria ???????? are going to face a different Ghana side???? come on Ghana ????????— KOMPANY ???????????????? (@KompanyDaKing) January 22, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria— Ben McBidis ???????? (@McBidis) January 22, 2022
It is finished pic.twitter.com/IYPmntIx9G
I can't wait for Ghanaians to come and tweet about Nigerians not having electricity after Nigeria wins and decapitates them in Ghana Vs Nigeria match????— Miss Okonkwo (@ozee_presh) January 22, 2022
Watch black stars of Ghana turn Mancity against nigeria, e go shock una ????— MOJSS OF LAGOS ???? (@Mojss_AA) January 22, 2022
Nigeria vs Ghana to qualify for the World Cup? The time line is going to be absolute carnage that day— Ponlito Rodriguez (@Oluwaponz) January 22, 2022
God of banter, thank you oooo— AYODEJI OF IBADAN????valar mogulus, valar daehyrs (@Michendo92) January 22, 2022
Ghana gonna cry.
Ghana vs Nigeria
Last round of WC Qualifiers— componentIsTryingToMount() (@Tuneshman) January 22, 2022
Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ????????
The black stars will be extra-motivated for this. I didn't want this derby.
This Ghana vs Nigeria match make them make Shatta Wale and Burna Boy play am.— Da Don (@Opresii) January 22, 2022
FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS DRAW— FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) January 22, 2022
Nigeria v Ghana
Tunisia v Mali
Senegal v Egypt
Cameroon v Algeria
Morocco v DR Congo#FARPost pic.twitter.com/qDYcEZKk6y
Nigerians to Ghanaians after seeing the Ghana vs Nigeria fixture pic.twitter.com/IZnOsSZD5H— Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) January 22, 2022
Ghana vs Nigeria— princess Akuffo (@princessakufo) January 22, 2022
I don’t remember the last time Nigeria won against ghana ????????.
Cool chop for ghana
There’s nothing dicey here. Ghana ???????? ain’t good enough. Should be a walk in the park for Nigeria ????????— Odeneho Van-Peebles (@Krisrezy) January 22, 2022
The final round of the #WCQ clashes has been announced! ????— #TotalEnergiesAFCON2021 ???? (@CAF_Online) January 22, 2022
As a proudly South African ????????????????????????— Sim.™ (@Sim_Saliwa) January 22, 2022
I'm hundred percent behind Nigeria ???????????????????????????????? GHANA must never find an inner peace!!! pic.twitter.com/7BuEaJ9IGs
Jollof ✅— Pap Jay (@Papjay007) January 22, 2022
Music ????????
Football ????????????
Ghana Vrs Nigeria????????????
Nigeria vs Ghana— Chelsea Dybala (@KentBrockmanFT) January 22, 2022
We'll teach that Nigeria who the bigger football country is
