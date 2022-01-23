Trending: Ghana and Nigeria fans take to social media after 2022 World Cup play-off draw

The winner of the the double fixture qualifier will gain a ticket to Qatar 2022

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to react to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off draw that pitched Nigeria against Ghana.

One of the countries will take one of the five tickets allotted to Africa for the global showpiece that will take place in Qatar from November 21.



Although they are neighbours who share borders in the Western part of Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have a rivalry in sports, as well as in music and lifestyle.



Saturday's draw in Douala has got the fans of the two countries talking and they are looking forward to the home and away fixtures which have been scheduled for March.



Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.



The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.





There's nothing to be afraid of coz Ghana will beat Nigeria anywhere, anyday and anytime. — Maruf Alenga ???? (@Maruf70929842) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria .



Oshimen lookman will be around . Better don't come out to play ???????????? pic.twitter.com/vFvYVUluAO — Ayodeji ???? ???????????? (@TofunmiAyodeji) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria …. God speed to whoever our next coach will be. The current naija team is flames — kel (@kelv_gh) January 22, 2022

FIFA says enough of the banter tussle between Nigeria and Ghana, its time to slug it out on the pitch! — Mustapha Daniel (@DanAde_) January 22, 2022

I'm waiting for that day Ghana vs Nigeria ago take my school fees stake Nigeria ein back then enjoy life???????? pic.twitter.com/TyiMI96nE6 — Kwame Lawless ???? (@jonfoc) January 22, 2022

Nigeria ???????? are going to face a different Ghana side???? come on Ghana ???????? — KOMPANY ???????????????? (@KompanyDaKing) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria

It is finished pic.twitter.com/IYPmntIx9G — Ben McBidis ???????? (@McBidis) January 22, 2022

I can't wait for Ghanaians to come and tweet about Nigerians not having electricity after Nigeria wins and decapitates them in Ghana Vs Nigeria match???? — Miss Okonkwo (@ozee_presh) January 22, 2022

Watch black stars of Ghana turn Mancity against nigeria, e go shock una ???? — MOJSS OF LAGOS ???? (@Mojss_AA) January 22, 2022

Nigeria vs Ghana to qualify for the World Cup? The time line is going to be absolute carnage that day — Ponlito Rodriguez (@Oluwaponz) January 22, 2022

God of banter, thank you oooo

Ghana gonna cry.

Ghana vs Nigeria — AYODEJI OF IBADAN????valar mogulus, valar daehyrs (@Michendo92) January 22, 2022

Last round of WC Qualifiers

Ghana ???????? vs Nigeria ????????



The black stars will be extra-motivated for this. I didn't want this derby. — componentIsTryingToMount() (@Tuneshman) January 22, 2022

This Ghana vs Nigeria match make them make Shatta Wale and Burna Boy play am. — Da Don (@Opresii) January 22, 2022

FIFA 2022 WORLD CUP PLAYOFFS DRAW



Nigeria v Ghana

Tunisia v Mali

Senegal v Egypt

Cameroon v Algeria

Morocco v DR Congo#FARPost pic.twitter.com/qDYcEZKk6y — FARPost_ZA (@FARPostZA) January 22, 2022

Nigerians to Ghanaians after seeing the Ghana vs Nigeria fixture pic.twitter.com/IZnOsSZD5H — Buzi Brown (@buzibrownie) January 22, 2022

Ghana vs Nigeria



I don’t remember the last time Nigeria won against ghana ????????.



Cool chop for ghana — princess Akuffo (@princessakufo) January 22, 2022

There’s nothing dicey here. Ghana ???????? ain’t good enough. Should be a walk in the park for Nigeria ???????? — Odeneho Van-Peebles (@Krisrezy) January 22, 2022

As a proudly South African ????????????????????????



I'm hundred percent behind Nigeria ???????????????????????????????? GHANA must never find an inner peace!!! pic.twitter.com/7BuEaJ9IGs — Sim.™ (@Sim_Saliwa) January 22, 2022

Jollof ✅



Music ????????



Football ????????????



Ghana Vrs Nigeria???????????? — Pap Jay (@Papjay007) January 22, 2022