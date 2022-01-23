0
Menu
Sports

Trending: Ghana and Nigeria fans take to social media after 2022 World Cup play-off draw

The Winner Of The The Double Fixture Qualifier Will Gain A Ticket To Qatar 2022.jfif The winner of the the double fixture qualifier will gain a ticket to Qatar 2022

Sun, 23 Jan 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

Football enthusiasts have taken to social media to react to the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualification play-off draw that pitched Nigeria against Ghana.

One of the countries will take one of the five tickets allotted to Africa for the global showpiece that will take place in Qatar from November 21.

Although they are neighbours who share borders in the Western part of Africa, Ghana and Nigeria have a rivalry in sports, as well as in music and lifestyle.

Saturday's draw in Douala has got the fans of the two countries talking and they are looking forward to the home and away fixtures which have been scheduled for March.

Nigerians are confident that they will be in Qatar for the World Cup because this Black Stars team that couldn’t beat Comoros cannot hurt them.

The winner of the much-anticipated game between the Black Stars and the Super Eagles will gain automatic qualification to the 2022 Qatar World Cup as a representative of Africa.













































Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: