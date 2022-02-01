TrendingGH: Is the sacking of Milovan Rajevac the solution to Black Stars' problems?

Ghanaians have been yearning for a fifth Africa Cup of Nations(AFCON) which has been elusive for over four decades.

The drought was expected to end at the 2021 AFCON but turned out to be the country's worst-ever AFCON performance, which led to the sacking of head coach, Milovan Rajevac.



Ghana began its 2021 AFCON campaign with a defeat to Morocco. The North Africans controlled the second half and as a result, grabbed a late winner through Sofiane Boufal's strike inside the area.



With hopes of righting the wrongs in the subsequent two games against Gabon and Comoros, the Black Stars embarrassingly lost to Comoros 3-2 after sharing the spoils with Gabon in a 1-1 draw.



Following the disappointing results, the four-time champions were sent packing with just a point in the bag.



Ghana has failed to reach the quarter-final of the AFCON in the last two editions since finishing fourth in 2017.

Since 2017, The Black Stars have had three different coaches and are on the verge of employing a fourth manager within five years.



Therefore, on Trending GH we asked some Ghanaians to share their thought on whether sacking is the solution to the problems of the Black Stars?



Watch what some Ghanaians had to via the video below



