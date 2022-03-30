2
Tributes pour in for CAF official who died after Ghana-Nigeria game

CAF Official 54567 CAF/FIFA medical officer, Dr. Joseph Kabungo

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African football has been thrown into a mourning state after an official of the Confederation Africa Football (CAF) died during the final leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars.

According to reports, Dr. Kabungo died during a stampede at the M K Abiola Sports Stadium after the Black Stars managed a valuable 1-1 away draw with Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.

Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana in a post on Twitter reported the news, that a Zambian medical practitioner lost his consciousness at the Abiola Stadium.

Obayiuwana also explained that the medical practitioner was on assignment as the doping officer for the match.

The Zambian FA on March 30, 2022, officially confirmed the passing of Kabungo via their Twitter handle.

"@FAZFootball joins the rest of the football family in mourning the late Dr Joseph Kabungo. Dr. Kabungo, a CAF/FIFA medical officer was on duty in Abuja for the second leg, the final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1."

Accordingly, football fans on social media have also paid their tribute to Dr. Joseph Kabungo.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
