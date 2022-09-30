Tributes pour in for Ghanaian footballer who died in car crash in the US

The late Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor

Tributes have been pouring in from friends and sympathizers of the late Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor who died in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the United States.

Eugene Quaynor died at the age of 23, six days after marking his birthday.



The late footballer was driving home after a football match when a drunk driver smashed his car at a traffic light and instantly caught fire. He, unfortunately, died in the car.



The Oral Roberts University where Quaynor was schooling and was the captain of their football team described the late Ghanaian footballer as an “epitome of the mission we strive for in our Athletic Department."



"He was a leader on the field as a captain of the men’s soccer team and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to lead and impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed all over the ORU campus, but his spirit will live on as we will never forget #27.”



While some prayed for the Quaynor family and football team to stay strong during this difficult time, others also urged the school to retire the jersey number 27 to remember the late Ghanaian player.

Some of Quaynor’s friends in Ghana have also expressed shock in the sudden death of the footballer.



Read some of the comments below









The University of Tulsa sends our deepest sympathies to friends and family of @OralRobertsU student-athlete Eugene Quaynor. It is a university’s saddest day when the life of a student is cut short. Our hearts go out to ORU students, faculty and staff during this time of tragedy. https://t.co/F3QNTbE6Yj — University of Tulsa (@utulsa) September 29, 2022

It is with a heavy heart that we learn of the tragic passing of Bucks standout defender Eugene Quaynor, who was reported to have been the victim of a car crash in Tulsa while back at Oral Roberts Univ last night. The Accra, Ghana native was a fan favorite ⁦@USLLeagueTwo⁩ pic.twitter.com/3Cxvx66Vfl — Flint City Bucks (@FlintCityBucks) September 29, 2022

Rest Well Bro A football mate A friend A family Ghana Saturday Methodist Park mourns you — Emmanuel Otoo (@EmmaOtson) September 29, 2022

Rest in perfect peace my player...God knows best. You'll greatly be missed buddy — David Appiah Quainoo (@Quappiah) September 29, 2022

Rest In Peace, Eugene. Thoughts and prayers to your family and the entire Oral Roberts community — Nat Hubert (@nattyhubert) September 30, 2022

Our condolences to the entire ORU community. — Union Athletics (@Union_Athletics) September 29, 2022

What a tragedy. Praying ???????? for his family, friends and teammates. Special prayers for his parents. — Solange (@MadamBelluz) September 30, 2022

My thoughts and prayers go out to Eugene, his family and friends, the ORU soccer team, and the community. Rest In Peace — Nathan Spores (@N8TH4GR8) September 29, 2022

I was waiting for you back home safely buh not in such a painful exit???????? Bro I enjoyed playing the beautiful game with you.TILL WE MEET AGAIN, RIP???????????? — Del_Sober(AK-0005648) (@del_sober) September 29, 2022

The Tulsa Athletic Department grieves this tragic loss and sends our deepest condolences to @ORUAthletics, @ORUMSoccer, @OralRobertsU, and the friends & family of Eugene Quaynor. https://t.co/J38pVrpFxW — Tulsa Hurricane (@TulsaHurricane) September 29, 2022

JNA/KPE