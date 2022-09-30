0
Tributes pour in for Ghanaian footballer who died in car crash in the US

Eugene Quaynor 4v8a7XoAAWOXS.jfif The late Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Tributes have been pouring in from friends and sympathizers of the late Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor who died in a fatal car crash on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in the United States.

Eugene Quaynor died at the age of 23, six days after marking his birthday.

The late footballer was driving home after a football match when a drunk driver smashed his car at a traffic light and instantly caught fire. He, unfortunately, died in the car.

The Oral Roberts University where Quaynor was schooling and was the captain of their football team described the late Ghanaian footballer as an “epitome of the mission we strive for in our Athletic Department."

"He was a leader on the field as a captain of the men’s soccer team and had a spirit-empowered heart ready to lead and impact the world for Jesus. His infectious smile will be missed all over the ORU campus, but his spirit will live on as we will never forget #27.”

While some prayed for the Quaynor family and football team to stay strong during this difficult time, others also urged the school to retire the jersey number 27 to remember the late Ghanaian player.

Some of Quaynor’s friends in Ghana have also expressed shock in the sudden death of the footballer.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
