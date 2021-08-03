Tributes pour in for ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah

Former Asante Kotoko defender, Godfred Yeboah

The entire football fraternity in Ghana and around the world was on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, thrown into despair following the demise of former Asante Kotoko captain, Godfred Yeboah ‘TV3’.

The Ghana international popularly known as ‘TV3’ passed on after a short illness.



Godfred Yeboah, a member of the Kotoko team that reached the finals of the CAF Confederations Cup in 2004 died at the age of 41 in Sunyani.



As many Ghanaians grief and struggle to come to terms with his death, tributes have been pouring in for the former left-back.



His former Kotoko teammates including Charles Taylor, Michael Osei ‘Ember’, Yussif Chibsah, and others have all mourned the demise of the player.



Michael Osei, who is currently based in the USA wept uncontrollably on Angel TV after the news broke out that his closest pal has joined his maker.

“Godfred is like a brother to me and I was shocked when I heard about his demise. It’s something that cannot be taken lightly. I have been getting in touch with him always. I heard about his demise while at work, his death has really affected me. Not long ago, some of us who played with him contributed some money for our brother but God knows best. I pray he has an eternal rest.”



Charles Taylor then revealed his scheduled meeting with Godfred Yeboah on Friday, August 6, 2021.



“I have been talking to my brother day-in-day-out. We scheduled coming Friday to meet in Tema but it is so unfortunate. I could not control my tears because Godfred Yeboah is like a brother, he is a good person and Ghana has lost a legend”



He has therefore called on Ghanaians to treat legends of the game well as he believes Godfred Yeboah was neglected.



Yussif Alhassan Chibsah said he, ‘wished eternal rest for Godfred Yeboah’.