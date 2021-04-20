Trump dey ‘seriously’ consider return

Former US president, Donald Trump

Former Donald Trump don drop message say im fit run office again for 2024, say e get plenty tins wey Americans dey lose because im no dey power.

"I dey consider am very seriously, over seriously," Trump bin tell tori pesin Sean Hannity on Monday evening for Fox News Channel.



“Popularity [for am] dey now more than di day before di election because dem see how bad tins be for border… dem see say dem go fit use dia guns…tax dey go up,” di America 46th president bin tok for national television.



Di one hour special interview happen ontop Trump Mar-a-Lago resort for Palm Beach, Florida and na im first major television interview since e comot office.



See three key tins im tok for di interview.

2024 campaign



On di mata of im 2024 campaign, Trump say although from "legal standpoint” e dey too early to talk am, e say im dey consider am seriously.



"Di Republicans need to join hands togeda," Trump bin tok wan dem ask am wetin im party need to do to succeed for upcoming elections.



Di former president also say if di party wan win di 2024 elections, dem need to run with im Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda and “put America first.”