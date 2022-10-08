0
Trust Otto Addo and his technical team - GFA Technical Director tells Ghanaians

Benhard Lippert GFA Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert

Sat, 8 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Technical Director at the Ghana Football Association [GFA], Bernhard Lippert, has called on Ghanaians to support and believe in the Black Stars technical team led by Otto Addo, ahead of Qatar 2022.

The Black Stars have come under scrutiny following September’s international friendly games against Brazil and Nicaragua.

The Stars were brushed aside by a dominant Brazil by 3-0 at the Stade Oceane in Le Havre, France before recording a narrow win over Nicaragua in Lorca, Spain four days later.

Despite the mixed results, Lippert has asked Ghanaians to back the Black Stars technical team ahead of the Mundial scheduled to kick off on November 20.

“Be patient because we integrated eight new players. They had to find each other. It was a friendly game without preparations. So, be patient. Trust the coaches," Lippert remarked.

The Black Stars have been paired with Portugal, South Korea, and Uruguay at the World Cup in Group H in what potentially could be a very difficult start to the tournament.

Ghana will be making her fourth appearance at the global tournament after participating in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 editions.

