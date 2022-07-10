0
Menu
Sports

Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel sack Ghanaian duo

Abraham Wayo Abraham Wayo and his Ghanaian compatriot have been released by their Tunisian club

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel have released Ghanaian duo Abraham Wayo and Stanley Ampaw Aniagyei after just one season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.

Etoile decided to terminate the contracts of the two youngsters with immediate effect following an unimpressive spell at the club.

The club folded the file of Ampaw who has received all his salaries, but his compatriot, Wayo, threatened to head to FIFA to collect his owed entitlements.

Ampaw who is 19 and a central midfielder joined the Coastal Star on a season-long loan from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals as he managed only six appearances in all competitions.

Wayo, 19, and a winger also joined the Tunisian giants on a season-long loan from Liberty and managed to make just five appearances in all competitions.

The teenagers are expected to be back in the coming days to rejoin Liberty and also try to seek new adventures elsewhere as they are keen on playing in the top flight.

Liberty suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League after the 2020-21 campaign.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The story of Dr. Kwabena Adjei
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Related Articles: