Tunisian giants sign highly-rated Liberty Professionals youngster Abraham Wayo

Abraham Wayo with an official of his new club during his unveiling

Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel have completed the signing of Ghanaian wonderkid Abraham Wayo from Liberty Professionals FC.

The youngster has been signed from the Dansoman-based club on a four-year contract until 2025.



Wayo scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 appearances in the just ended Ghana Premier League, also won three man of the match awards in the process.



The 17-year-old Ghanaian forward is one of the most gifted players and was a revelation in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.

He even impressed during friendlies per reports from very good Etoile fans who watched the youngster play for the club.









