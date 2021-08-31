Tunisian giants sign highly-rated Liberty Professionals youngster Abraham Wayo

Tue, 31 Aug 2021 Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel have completed the signing of Ghanaian wonderkid Abraham Wayo from Liberty Professionals FC.
The youngster has been signed from the Dansoman-based club on a four-year contract until 2025.
Wayo scored 7 goals and provided 5 assists in 32 appearances in the just ended Ghana Premier League, also won three man of the match awards in the process.
The 17-year-old Ghanaian forward is one of the most gifted players and was a revelation in the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League season.
He even impressed during friendlies per reports from very good Etoile fans who watched the youngster play for the club.
