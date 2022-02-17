Turkey-based striker Samuel Tetteh scores 5th league goal in 2022

Ghanaian striker, Samuel Tetteh

Ghanaian striker Samuel Tetteh continued his terrific scoring form this year with another goal for Adanaspor in the Turkish second-tier.

Tetteh registered his fifth league goal in six games since the start of 2022.



The former WAFA attacker grabbed a consolation goal for Adanaspor who suffered a 2-1 defeat at Umraniyespor on Thursday afternoon.



The 25-year-old struggled in the first round of the season but has improved tremendously recently. He has led the attack in the past six games and demonstrated his quality.

He will hope to maintain impressive form and help Adanaspor improve their position on the table. They are 8th, far away from the promotion spot.



Tetteh signed for Adanaspor in July 2021. He signed a two-year deal with an option for a further year.