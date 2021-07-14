Turkish based Ghanaian footballer appoints Dickson Boadi as his publicist

Joseph Akomadi and his new publicist, Dickson Boadi

Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

Footballer, Joseph Akomadi who plies his trade with Turkish Premiership side Hatayspor has appointed Dickson Boadi as his publicist.

According to Akomadi, he believes Dickson Boadi can contribute immensely in promoting his brand as a footballer.



"Mr. Dickson Boadi is a fine gentleman with so much respect. He is very humble, respectful and always get the job done, so he accepting to be my publicist is a plus for me and my brand as a footballer," he said.



Akomadi hails from the Volta regional capital, Ho. His prime goal is to represent the national team at the international level anytime the technical handlers invite him to represent Ghana at both U-23 and the senior national team, Black Stars.



Mr. Boadi, happens to be the Administrative Manager of Bright Addae Foundation, a charity organization that belongs to former Black Star player, Bright Addae. He also doubles as a sports journalist and plays an imperative role in Afro-Arab Group's public relations.

Mr. Dickson Boadi will now be in charge of his public relations and media engagements.



Joseph Akomadi started his football career with Keliz FC, continued to Sports Life FC, then to Feyenoord Academy, before making a way to Europe to continue his career advancements.



He helped his side Hatayspor to secure the 6th position on Turkish Premier League, this past season.