Turkish champions Trabzonspor submit official offer for Ghana defender Jerome Boateng

Turkish Champions Trabzonspor have made an official offer for Ghanaian defender Jerome Boateng, Footballghana.com can report.

The German-born Ghanaian who joined Lyon in September 2021 after leaving Bayern Munich is in the final year of his current contract.



Trabzonspor are said to have offered to pay half of Boateng’s salary in order to secure his services ahead of next season.



But Lyon are yet to respond to the offer for the enterprising defender.



The burgundy-blue team will compete in the UEFA Champions League next season after emerging as winners in the Turkish top-flight.



However, in the bid to make impact in the European top-flight, Trabzonspor have identified the Ghanaian defender to strengthen their defense.



Trabzonspor boss Abdullah Avci is a huge admirer of the Ghanaian marksman and wants to include him to his squad for the upcoming season.

Avcı believes Boateng will be effective in the matches they will play in order to stay in the groups in the Champions League.



The 33-year-old featured 27 times in all competitions for Lyon in the just ended season.



Boateng won the Champions twice with Bayern Munich.



