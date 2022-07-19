Turkish champions Trabzonspor want to sign Alexander Djiku

Defender, Alexander Djiku

Turkish champions Trabzonspor are interested in signing Ghana international defender Alexander Djiku.

The centre-back is expected to leave Strasbourg this summer after refusing to sign a new contract, which expires at the end of next season.



Djiku was on the verge of joining Bundesliga club Hoffenheim, but the move fell through at the last minute when a German intermediary agency tried to take a cut of the deal's commission.



The 27-year-old is training with Strasbourg, meanwhile, in Turkey, reports claim that Trabzonspor are seriously considering making a move for Djiku.

Trabzonspor will compete in the Champions League and will want to strengthen in order to have a competitive team, and they believe Djiku can help them.



Djiku helped Strasbourg finish sixth last season, narrowly missing out on European football.



He also played a key role in Black Stars' 2022 World Cup qualification in March.