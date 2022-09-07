0
Turkish club Hatayaspor sign Christian Atsu on a one-year deal

Christian Atsu23.png Christian Atsu

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish club Hatayaspor have completed the signing of Ghana winger Christian Atsu on a one-year deal. 

The 30-year-old has completed a sensational move back to Europe after leaving Saudi Arabia outfit Al-Raed at the end of the season.

The Ghana international is returning to mainstream Europe for the first time in a year since leaving Newcastle United.

Atsu struggled at in the gulf and has decided to move back to Europe.

Hatayaspor have the option to renew the deal for an additional year.

“We signed a 1+1 year contract with experienced right and left winger Christian Atsu, who previously played for clubs such as Everton, Newcastle United, Chelsea, Porto and Malaga.

“The signing ceremony was attended by our Honorary President, Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Assoc. Dr Lütfü Savaş.”

“We welcome Christian Atsu and wish him endless success with our burgundy and white jersey,” the club announced.

Atsu has 254 club appearances under his belt and has 30 assists to go along with 23 goals.

The winger has won 64 caps for Ghana, with nine assists and 10 goals.

 

