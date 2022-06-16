0
Menu
Sports

Turkish club Sakaryaspor to sign Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu

Kwabena Owusu Ankaragucu 610x400 Kwabena Owusu

Thu, 16 Jun 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu is attracting interest from newly-promoted Turkish first league side Sakaryaspor ahead of next season.

Owusu joined Ankaragucu on a season-long loan deal from Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag but has ended.

The newly-promoted club is keen to retain the services of the Ghanaian forward in Turkey after a successful run with Ankaragucu.

Owusu performed very well for Ankaragucu and was expected to stay with his on-loan side but they decided against keeping him with just a year remaining on his Qarabag contract.

He was integral to the team's promotion push as he has scored 7 goals in 21 appearances with  4 assists.

Kwabena Owusu has played for a number of clubs in Europe with the likes of CD Leganes, Cordoba, Salamanca, and Real Oviedo among others.

Kwabena Owusu was a Ghana's Black Stars member at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Go to Metro TV’ – Council of State to applicant asking for info on Togbe Afede
Privileges Committee summon Adwoa Safo after failing to reach her
Sam George narrates how young men are feeding amid high cost of living
Updated Board of Trustees without Mensa Otabil
Airport Christmas tree saga: Adom-Otchere replies to critics
Islamic SHS shooting: Commander removed, 2 Senior Officers interdicted
Adom-Otchere tackles Dafeamekpor
Fraud victims chase MP over alleged GH¢800,000 job scam
Mensa Otabil no longer member of NCBT– Ablakwa
I lied against Mahama in 2016 - Captain Smart admits