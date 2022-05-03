0
Menu
Sports

Turkish clubs interested in Ghana's Opoku Ampomah

Nana Opoku Ampomah Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has become the subject of interest from two Turkish sides as his loan spell at Royal Antwerp draws near.

The swift winger was farmed out on loan from Bundesliga II side Fortuna Düsseldorf to the Jupiter League side for the entirety of the season.

With the season nearing an end, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Kayserispor have popped up as serious contenders for the signature of the former Waasland Beveren winger.

These two Turkish clubs become the latest to join a queue of English clubs that have also shown interest in Ampomah.

Footballmadeinghana.com understands that another Bundesliga side has also shown interest with growing interest also rising from his parent club Fortuna Düsseldorf.

With his return to Fortuna Düsseldorf almost up, the Ghanaian is likely to end up in a different shirt with several suitors showing up.

Source: footballmadeinghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
How the Asantehene steps out
Nigel Gaisie on Alan-Bawumia race
Sam George slams John Kumah
Adwoa Safo's son cruising in a convertible Lamborghini on his birthday
NDC just won 100,000 votes with promise to scrap E-Levy – Kofi Bentil
Pratt 'clashes' with Akomea, Sefa Kayi over EIU report
'A new NDC gov't in 2025 will repeal the E-Levy Act' - John Mahama
E-Levy on tithe: John Kumah takes on Sam George
Sack Ofori-Atta without delay - Mahama tells Akufo-Addo
Okoe Boye 'defends' commissioning of Lekma toilet