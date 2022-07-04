Turkish giants Besiktas close to signing Daniel Amartey this summer

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com
Turkish giants Besiktas are close to signing Ghana defender Daniel Amartey in the ongoing summer transfer window, Footballghana.com can report.
Amartey contract with Leicester City expired at the end of last month, making him a free agent.
The 27-year-old defender has become an option for Besiktas as a replacement for their defender Welinton Souza Silva.
It is said Besiktas have already contacted the agent of the Ghanaian international over a possible move this summer.
Besiktas, according to reports, has agreed to offer Daniel Amartey a salary of 2 million euros a year.
Amartey was instrumental last season for the Foxes, featuring 38 times in all competitions.
