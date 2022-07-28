0
Turkish side Yeni Malatyaspor in talks to sign Godfred Donsah

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Turkish second-tier side Yeni Malatyaspor are in talks to sign Ghana midfielder Godfred Donsah ahead of the upcoming season, Footballghana.com can report.

The 25-year-old is currently without a club after parting ways with Serie A club Bologna FC on as his contract expired.

Footballghana.com understands the management of Yeni Malatyaspor have opened negotiations with the Ghanaian midfielder over a possible move.

The club is currently waiting for Donsah to make a decision.

Donsah spent half of the 2021-22 campaign at Serie B side FC Crotone where he made 14 appearances and scored once.

At Bologna, Donsah enjoyed loan stints at Cercle Brugge in Belgium in August 2019 and Caykur Rizespor in Turkey in August 2020.

