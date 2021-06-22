Turkmenistan capital top list as Lagos, Abuja, Accra dey among 2021 world most expensive cities

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria commercial hub, Lagos, na di most expensive city for West Africa according to one report.

Lagos, wey be city of about twenty two million pipo, dey for number 19 on di 2021 cost-of-living survey by consultancy firm Mercer.



Di West African city na di largest and most populous city for Nigeria.



Di annual report rank 209 cities based on di cost of expenses like housing, transport and food.



Di capital of Turkmenistan for Central Asia, Ashgabat, dey rank number one world most expensive city for foreign workers for di list



Ashgabat bin overtake China city, Hong Kong wey be last year priciest city.



Hong Kong, don dey for number 2, followed by Beirut for Lebanon and Tokyo in Japan.



Mercer say dem evaluate more than 200 goods and services for di report, wey dem design to help companies and governments around di world determine how much dem suppose pay expatriate employees.



Expatriates, or expats, na pipo wey live or work outside dia native kontris.



Most of di cities for Mercer top 10 na business hubs wia economic growth don lead to increase in di price of housing and other cost of living.

Which other African cities dey di list?



Lagos wey follow London for di list, siddon for number 19 out of 209 cities for di ranking.



Lagos dey ahead of cities like Los Angeles, Dubai, Paris, Rome and others.



Chad capital N'Djamena be di most expensive city for di African continent as di Central African republic city dey number 13.



Other African cities wey make di list na





Bangui, Central African Republic

Brazzaville, Congo

Yaoundé, Cameroon

Dakar, Senegal

Abuja, Nigeria

Accra, Ghana

Niamey, Niger

Cotonou, Benin

Casablanca, Morocco

Luanda, Angola

Bamako, Mali

Lome, Togo

Cairo, Egypt

Harare, Zimbabwe

Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

Nairobi, Kenya

Dare es salaam, Tanzania

Kampala, Uganda

Kigali, Rwanda

Cape Town, South Africa

Maputo, Mozambique

Johannesburg, South Africa

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Banjul, Gambia

Tunis, Tunisia

Lusaka, Zambia