0
Menu
Sports

Twellium Industrial Company Ltd surprises brand ambassador Asamoah Gyan with gifts

Video Archive
Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography

Asamoah Gyan made Ghana’s World Cup ambassador

Asamoah Gyan hails Twellium Industrial Company

Twellium Industrial Company showered brand ambassador, Asamoah Gyan, with gifts for his immense support of the company.

The beverage company presented a picture frame as well as a black diamond earring to the former Black Stars player at his office.

In a citation featured on the picture frame, the company hailed the former Sunderland player as a great African footballer who has touched many lives positively.

Expressing his gratitude to the company, Asamoah Gyan thanked the company for giving back to society.

“I’m grateful for the presentation today, Twellium company has been doing a lot for me since day one. I’m not the only one they’ve been doing this for,” the striker said.

“Twellium Ghana is a company which is doing an amazing job, since we started working, I have realized a lot of things."

“I am a philanthropist as well and I have seen that they are not only selling but also offering employment to Ghanaians. It means they are giving back to the community, although they are selling so I think we have something in common,” he added.

Asamoah Gyan is the brand ambassador for Twellium Industrial Company’s Run Energy Drink.

Watch video below

video=156659>

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Know the hometowns and birth places of all Ghana’s presidents
Dr. Bawumia gifts viral ‘starboy’ taxi driver GH¢20,000
Here are 10 MPs with PhDs in Ghana’s 8th Parliament
Jessica Opare-Saforo suffers E-Levy deduction, goes berserk
The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
Trader in tears after taxi driver returned GH¢8,000 she left in his car
Kotoko and three other clubs whose formation were inspired by Hearts
Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
Four Ghanaian business moguls who own football clubs
I am not happy with the economy – Gabby Otchere-Darko
Related Articles: