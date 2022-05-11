Twellium Industrial Company Ltd surprises brand ambassador Asamoah Gyan with gifts

Asamoah Gyan launches autobiography
Asamoah Gyan made Ghana’s World Cup ambassador
Asamoah Gyan hails Twellium Industrial Company
Twellium Industrial Company showered brand ambassador, Asamoah Gyan, with gifts for his immense support of the company.
The beverage company presented a picture frame as well as a black diamond earring to the former Black Stars player at his office.
In a citation featured on the picture frame, the company hailed the former Sunderland player as a great African footballer who has touched many lives positively.
Expressing his gratitude to the company, Asamoah Gyan thanked the company for giving back to society.
“I’m grateful for the presentation today, Twellium company has been doing a lot for me since day one. I’m not the only one they’ve been doing this for,” the striker said.
“Twellium Ghana is a company which is doing an amazing job, since we started working, I have realized a lot of things."
“I am a philanthropist as well and I have seen that they are not only selling but also offering employment to Ghanaians. It means they are giving back to the community, although they are selling so I think we have something in common,” he added.
Asamoah Gyan is the brand ambassador for Twellium Industrial Company’s Run Energy Drink.
Watch video below
video=156659>
- Maybe he is not ready - GFA offer update on Salisu chase after Kurt Okraku's visit
- The story of the former Black Stars captain who lost his wife to a GFA President
- Ghana can qualify from the group stages at 2022 World Cup - Kwabena Agyapong
- Sulley Muntari recounts how Asamoah Gyan 'prophesied' into his AC Milan career
- Asamoah Gyan requests to meet taxi driver who returned money left in his car to owner
- Read all related articles