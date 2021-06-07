Twitter ban in Nigeria: Buhari govment set condition for users to tweet again

Combination foto of Presido Buhari and Twitter oga Jack Dorsey

Nigeria federal government don give condition to lift di indefinite suspension of Twitter micro-blogging site.

Geoffrey Onyeama, di kontri minister of foreign affairs, announce di condition on Monday wen e meet wit some Ambassadors.



Di Ambassadors of US, UK, EU, Canada plus Ireland. bin dey concerned and even make afta Nigeria suspend twitter on Friday



Twitter operations in Nigeria go dey restored only if di social media networking platform go dey used "responsibly," Onyeama tok.



But wen dem ask Nigeria foreign minister wen dem go lift di Twitter ban, Onyeama say no definite timeline dey ground at di moment.



Di condition go be responsible use of di social media and dat really get to be it."

"We no just dey tok say Twitter dey threaten di kontri or any such thing;



Why we take dis measure na to stop pipo from using dem as platforms for causing kasala and helping of criminality or encouraging criminalities." E tok.



US insists say free access to social media dey important and say dem dey happy say di west African kontri dey hold tok-tok Twitter.



Earlier, president Muhammadu Buhari goment regulator of media broadcast stations [NBC] bin order stations to deactivate handles and stop Tweeting



