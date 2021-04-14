Twitter choose Ghana as location for new office for Africa - See wetin to know

Oga patapata of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, na him tweet say di company land for Africa

US-based social media company Twitter don choose Ghana as di location of dia new office - di first wey dem go get ontop di continent. But wetin make dem choose Ghana?

On Monday, Jock Dorsey tweet: "Twitter don land di continent. Thank you Ghana and @NAkufoAddo", to announce di first company office wey dem go set up Africa.



Di fact say di oga patapata of Twitter, wey bin visit Ghana for November 2019, thank president Nana Akufo Addo, show say dis na arrangement wey go get Ghana goment backing.



Na also during di period of di Ghana visit na im Dorsey - wey bin dey do tour of African countries den - tweet im desire to come live on di continent for "3-6 months mid 2020" but say im no sure wia.



But now e be like say im don make im decision, wit di announcement of Twitter new office.

Di opportunity for Dorsey to live, share and contribute directly to Africa tech community, even if na from Ghana, na one wey many pipo for di industry no go joke with.



From dia vacancy page, we torchlight say na nine positions dem dey find staff for. Visit dia website for more informate.



