1
Menu
Sports

Twitter users celebrate Senegal's Mendy for wining Best FIFA goalie award

Video Archive
Tue, 18 Jan 2022 Source: goal.com

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀

The Senegal international has been honoured as the best shot-stopper in world football after his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has become the first African to win the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper award.

Mendy claimed the 2021 recognition on Monday after beating Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer to the prize.

The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea win the Uefa Champions League in his debut season with a record nine clean sheets in the process.

He is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the Teranga Lions and he has been described as a pride to the continent as he looks forward to playing his first match in Cameroon against Malawi on Tuesday.







Source: goal.com
Disclaimer
Related Articles: