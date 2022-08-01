Two Ghanaian boxers make it to quarter-finals at 2022 Commonwealth Games

Ghanaian boxers, Joseph Commey

Ghanaian boxers, Joseph Commey and Wahib Omar have made it to the quarter-final stage their respective weight class at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Joseph Commey earned a technical knockdown over his opponent Allan Oaike in Round 2 of their bout to progress to the next stage in the Featherweight contest.



Commey defeated Kiribati boxer, Betero Aaree to reach the Round of 16 stages in the Featherweight division.



The Ghanaian’s next bout will be against Alex Mukuka of New Zealand on Wednesday, August 3rd at 13:00 GMT.



Abdul Wahib Omar recorded his second straight win at the Commonwealth Games as he defeated Fiji opponent Elia Rokobuli. Omar wasted no time as he knock down his opponent in Round 1.

Abdul Wahib Omar will come up against Antigua and Barbuda boxer, Alston Ryan in the Quarter Final on Wednesday, August 3rd at 19:45 GMT.



Both Joseph Commey and Abdul Wahib Omar stand the chance of winning Ghana medals at the 2022 Commonwealth games if they make it past the Quarter Final stage to the semi-finals.



Ghana’s Abubakari Kwesi Quartey lost his bout to Nigeria’s Adeyinka Benson in their Middleweight contest on Sunday, July 31st by 3-2 on points.



