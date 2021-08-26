Two Ghanaian players qualify to last four stage of All Africa U-15 Badminton Championship

A photo of one of the players

Source: GNA

Two Ghanaian players, Shang Nii Francis Obeng and Adu-Mintah Obabompa have secured qualification to the semifinals stage of the ongoing All Africa U-15 Badminton Championship played on Wednesday night at the Stade de l’amitié Générale Mathieu in Ouidah, Benin.

Obeng Shang braced all odds to secure a slot in the semifinals in the Boys Singles and again cruised to the last four stages with Obabompa in the Boys Doubles category. The duo silenced Omar Ali+Mostapha Ahmed Hamdy from Egypt with 21-13, 19-21, 21-15.



Obeng Shang brushed aside competition from compatriot, Obabompa to eliminate him in the quarterfinals stage with a scoreline of 21-17, 21-14.



The 13-year old will meet Egyptian Ziad Hesham whilst he and Obabompa face Mauritius’ pair P. B Dusyant and Tejax Savoo in the semis.



In the round 16 and 32 of the Boys Singles, two other Ghanaian players who were chasing for a ticket in the last four, Enoch Adu and Daniel Quarcoo, were defeated by a South African and an Egyptian player. They lost with 21-14, 21-11 and 21-18, 10-21, 21-16 respectively.

In the Girls Singles quarterfinals, Egyptian, Hadia Ahmed Hussien, denied Rachael Quarcoo a place in the semifinals. It was the Ghanaian who won the first set but the opponent came stronger in the other two sets to advance to the next stage. The game ended 17-21, 21-17, 21-19.



Alya Amre Mohammed from Egypt proved superior to beat Ghanaian Ama Korama Moslena Adu with 21-8, 21-6 in the Girls Singles round 16 stage.



In other results, Ibrah Ahmed +Alya Amre Mohammed (Egypt) conquered Obeng Shang+Raheal Quarcoo 21-17, 21-15 whilst Moharramm Moharramm+Reem Hussien (Egypt) also beat Daniel Quarcoo+Ama Korama Moslena Adu with a scoreline of 21-8,21-14 in the Boys Doubles quarterfinals stage whereas Misha Berdell+Cullen Kakora from South Africa qualified over Enoch Adu+Daniel Quarcoo with 21-18, 21-19 in the Round 16 stage.



In the Girls Doubles round 16, Youssri Moha Latif+Fatema Mohammed from Egypt defeated Ama Korama Moslena Adu+Rachael Quarcoo 21-18, 21-9. The Ghanaian pair lost in both sets to end their dream of picking a medal in the Girls Doubles category.