Two Ghanaian weightlifters qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games 

Source: GNA

Two Ghanaian weightlifters, Winnifred Ntumi and Forrester Osei have qualified for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK).

Ntumi, would compete in the women 49kg bodyweight category while Osei would compete in the men 96kg bodyweight category.



UK-based Ghanaian lifter, Forrester Christopher Osei clinched gold at the recent International Open Weightlifting Championships held in Mauritius.



The Mauritius event served as a final Commonwealth qualification for Africa, offering a grand opportunity for the continent and athletes to compete in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, following a revision of the participation criteria.



Osei last clinched Gold medal for Ghana in 2016 at the International Weightlifting Championship in Penang, Malaysia.

He was, however, not selected for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Brazil.



In September 2020, he was nominated by the IWF to serve as a member of the then newly-constituted Athletes Commission.



Ntumi won bronze in the women’s 49kg bodyweight division at the ongoing International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World and Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.