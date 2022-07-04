Two Ghanaians among the ten highest paid African footballers in the world

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Al Sadd playmaker Andre Ayew are among the ten highest paid African footballers in the world.
Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool forward, has reclaimed the top spot on the list of the highest-paid African players in the world, surpassing Senegalese Sadio Mane, the new Bayern Munich player.
Mohamed Salah has topped the list of Liverpool's highest-paid players after extending his contract with the club for another three years.
And the British daily "Daily Mail" disclosed that Liverpool paid Mohamed Salah the biggest wage in the club's history, £350,000 per week, to continue the successful Egyptian pharaoh's trip with the Reds, which began in 2017 when he arrived from Rome, Italy.
And, in a previous article, the British newspaper Mirror had tracked the list of the most paid African players in the world, particularly following Mane's departure to the German League, where the Senegalese star was believed to be at the top of the standings at the time.
See the list below:
Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £350,000 per week
Senegalese Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) £250,000 per a week
Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) £200,000 a week
Ghanaian Thomas Partey (Arsenal) £200,000-a-week
Ghanaian Andre Ayew (Al Sadd) £180,000 a week
Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) £176,000 pounds per week
Ivorian Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) £140,000-a-week
Ivorian Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) £130,000 a week
Guinean Naby Keita (Liverpool) £120,000 a week.
