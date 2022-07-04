1
Menu
Sports

Two Ghanaians among the ten highest paid African footballers in the world

Thomas Partey 8758070 Thomas Partey

Mon, 4 Jul 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Al Sadd playmaker Andre Ayew are among the ten highest paid African footballers in the world.

Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a Liverpool forward, has reclaimed the top spot on the list of the highest-paid African players in the world, surpassing Senegalese Sadio Mane, the new Bayern Munich player.

Mohamed Salah has topped the list of Liverpool's highest-paid players after extending his contract with the club for another three years.

And the British daily "Daily Mail" disclosed that Liverpool paid Mohamed Salah the biggest wage in the club's history, £350,000 per week, to continue the successful Egyptian pharaoh's trip with the Reds, which began in 2017 when he arrived from Rome, Italy.

And, in a previous article, the British newspaper Mirror had tracked the list of the most paid African players in the world, particularly following Mane's departure to the German League, where the Senegalese star was believed to be at the top of the standings at the time.

See the list below:

Egyptian Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) £350,000 per week

Senegalese Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich) £250,000 per a week

Algerian Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) £200,000 a week

Ghanaian Thomas Partey (Arsenal) £200,000-a-week

Ghanaian Andre Ayew (Al Sadd) £180,000 a week

Moroccan Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain) £176,000 pounds per week

Ivorian Nicolas Pepe (Arsenal) £140,000-a-week

Ivorian Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) £130,000 a week

Guinean Naby Keita (Liverpool) £120,000 a week.

Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below





 

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How KON responded to question about expenditure on National Cathedral
Teacher unions declare strike over Cost-of Living-Allowance
Ghana banned by FIFA over age-cheating
Mahama, all politicians from north have failed Northerners - Ken Agyapong
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Ofori-Atta enjoys Akufo-Addo's full support - Oppong-Nkrumah
Jackie Appiah was ‘unwise’ to flaunt mansion - Bulldog
Budo: The famous Kumasi vigilante whose death rocked Asanteman
Formalities to declare Dome Kwabenya seat vacant put in motion
I gave you the platform to speak - Kwame Sefa Kayi to Kwabena Agyapong
Related Articles: