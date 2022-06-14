Two Ligue 1 clubs interested in signing Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

Two Ligue 1 clubs are said to be interested in signing Ghanaian winger Francis Amuzu ahead of the summer transfer window which opens in July, according to reports.

Amuzu has been on the radar of several clubs following his impressive display for Anderlecht last season.



The 22-year-old featured in 46 games in all competitions for Anderlecht, scored 10 goals and provided five assists as Vincent Kompany's side finished 3rd on the league.



Marseille and Nice are reportedly ready to battle for the signature of the highly-rated youngster this transfer window.



The two have contacted the players' agents but have yet to make a formal offer.



His contract with Anderlecht is set to expire in 2024. Despite making many appearances for his side, he is yet to establish himself as a regular for Belgian giants.

Amuzu is valued at €5.5 million by Transfermarkt, but Anderlecht may be forced to sell him for less because he is not regular.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







