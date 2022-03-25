12
Two Nigerians arrested for selling fake tickets at Baba Yara Stadium

Two persons believed to be Nigerians have been arrested for allegedly selling fake tickets for the match involving the Black Stars and the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Stadium.

According to a report filed by Angel TV, the two persons (man and woman) were arrested at the stadium's premises after being caught with a large number of tickets that they were selling to people.

The two have been taken to the Asokwa Divisional Command station to assist the police in further investigations.

"Ghana Police in Kumasi confirms the arrest of two Nigerians, one female, and a male, allegedly in possession of a large number of fake tickets," the report stated.

The Black Stars of Ghana will host the Super Eagles at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi on Friday, March 25, 2022, in a bid to return to the Mundial after missing out on the 2018 edition in Russia.



