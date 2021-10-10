Two arrested for allegedly selling fake tickets at Ghana vs Zimbabwe match

The two suspects

Two persons were busted by the Police and officials of the National Sports Authority for allegedly selling fake tickets for the Ghana vs Zimbabwe World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening.

The two persons who are all males printed fake accreditation cards and were selling it to unsuspecting members of the public.



They were arrested at the Stadium as they went about their duties of selling fake tickets.

Only 4000 tickets were issued for the match that the Black Stars won 3-1.