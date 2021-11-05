Two big boxing fights to climax 2021: Dogboe vs Diaz, Commey vs Loma

Isaac Dogboe will come up against Christopher Diaz

• Both Dogboe and Commey have a chance at a world title

• Dogboe last fought in June while Commey fought in February



• Both fights will happen in the United States



Two big boxing fights are set to climax Ghana’s sporting calendar as former world champions Isaac Dogboe and Richard Commey return to the ring.



After his victory over Adam Lopez in June, The Royal Storm is set for another featherweight battle on November 20, 2021.



Dogboe is set for another world title shot after moving up in weights.

The former WBO Super bantamweight champion comes up against Puerto Rico’s boxer, Christopher Diaz.



Diaz is a recent casualty of Emmanuel Navarette, the boxer who defeated Dogboe for the WBO Super bantamweight title.



However, after suffering two successive defeats to Navarette, Dogboe has gone on to beat Chris Avalos and Adam Lopez.



Richard Commey versus Vasyl Lomachenko is undoubtedly the biggest fight any boxing fan would not want to miss.



After losing his International Boxing Federation World Lightweight title to Teofimo Lopez, Commey has fought up the ladder to merit a world title shot.

Commey’s last fight was in February 2021, where he knocked out Jackson Marinez at the MGM Grand, in Las Vegas.



His Ukrainian counterpart who has fought just 15 fights has lost just twice. Loma as he is popularly known also lost to Teofimo Lopez in 2020 but bounced back with a win over Masayoshi Nakatani.



The bout has been scheduled for December 11, 2021.