Two home-based players make Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Daniel Afriyie Barnie And Augustine Okrah Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United are the only two local-based players to have made the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.

Coach Otto Addo has invited 33-players for the games next month with Ghana taking on Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic before a trip to Japan for the four-nation tournament.

League leaders Asante Kotoko have no player in the recent call-up by the Black Stars coach despite some impressive performances exhibited by some players.

Meanwhile, Black Stars' skippers Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh make a return to the team after missing out on the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.

Kamaldeen Sulemana and Baba Rahman make a return to the squad after injury and saw them miss the World Cup playoff in March against Nigeria.

Thomas Partey was not named in the squad for the doubleheader due to injury.

Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will be making his debut after missing out on his first call up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to injury.

The team is set to open camp this weekend as they prepare for the opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Below is the full squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Jojo Wollacott- Swindon Town

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen

Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen

Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates

Defenders

Denis Odoi- Club Brugge

Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot

Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux

Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading

Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes

Daniel Amartey- Leicester City

Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo

Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew

MIDFIELDERS

Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca

Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol

Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent

Mohammed Kudus- Ajax

Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli

Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen

WINGERS

Joseph Paintsil- Genk

Andre Ayew- Al Sadd

Augustine Okrah- Bechem United

Osman Bukari- Nantes

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP

Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes

Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew

Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum

STRIKER

Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace

Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak

Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma

Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel

Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City

Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor

Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt

