Two local players handed Black Stars call up

Barnieh Okrah Augustine Okrah and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars head coach Otto Addo has handed call ups to two players in the Ghana Premier League ahead of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Bechem United's Augustine Okrah have both been handed an invitation.

The Black Stars will host Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on 1st June, 2022 before taking on the Central African Republic on the 5th June, 2022.

Ghana will also take part in a 4-nation tournament in that features Japan, Chile and Tunisia as part of the build-up to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.

Coach Otto Addo on Thursday morning called up thirty-three players for next week’s TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 qualifiers against Madagascar and the Central African Republic.

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh is making a return to the national team whiles Augustine Okrah will be making his maiden Ghana call up.

They have been in good form for their various clubs in the Ghana Premier League and the domestic scene.

Augustine Okrah has led his Bechem United side to the finals of the MTN FA Cup whiles also leading their title charge in the league having scored 14 goals for his side the league.

Hearts of Oak winger Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has been in good form having scored ten goals in all competitions whiles his side is in the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

