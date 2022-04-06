Two things Ghana must do to excel at 2022 World Cup – Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah

Former Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has advised the Black Stars technical team on how to qualify from the group stages at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Appiah pointed out that the major thing the team needs is to work on is the psyche of the players and get them mentally ready to compete with any team they face at the competition.



He has also advised the technical team to do video analysis on all the three opponents in Ghana's group before the tournament.

“We should be asking ourselves questions. Can we qualify from this group? If we can, what’s next? This is where it becomes tough. We should psyche ourselves that no matter who we play, we can beat them and will qualify from this group," he said on Accra-based Starr FM.



“The most important thing is to have visuals of our opponents to determine their tactical play. That’s one way of having an advantage over them," he added.



The former Asante Kotoko player said he is optimistic that the Black Stars will progress from their group despite a disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in the first quarter of 2022.



"It’s unfortunate we didn’t have a good tournament in Cameroon (AFCON 2021), however with the right decisions I’m convinced we will qualify," he added.



“We’ve got some time before the World Cup. This is the time to move the team forward and prepare well. For me, I think all the teams are beatable and we can go through easily but the most important thing is the preparations towards each game”, he concluded.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup alongside Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea.



The Black Stars will start their World Cup campaign at the Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud where they will face Portugal on November 24.



In the second group game, Ghana will move to Al Rayyan to play South Korea at the Education City Stadium on November 28.



Ghana will wrap up their group stage matches in a final fixture against Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra on December 02.