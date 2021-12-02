Two times Alhaji Grunsah has 'red carded' Asamoah Gyan

Collage of Asamoah Gyan and Alhaji Grunsah

Founder and owner of Kumasi-based King Faisal Babies Football Club is a friend of the media and for good reasons - he gives especially radio show presenters not just his views as a major stakeholder in football administration but also good sound bites.

Grunsah's King Faisal has produced lots of players, many have gone on to dominate the local leagues whiles others have moved abroad and done themselves and King Faisal proud.



But Grunsah pulls no punches when it comes to speaking on issues, it doesn't matter whether it concerns another club or manager, a player or administrator, a politician or a media personality.



His most recent critique is targeted at former Black Stars skipper Asamoah Gyan. It is however not the first time he has gone for the former Udinese striker. GhanaWeb looks at two times Grunsah 'thrashed' Gyan's views.



Ghana vs. South Africa saga: Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender



“Asamoah Gyan is ungrateful and a pretender, he won’t even get the opportunity to become a ball boy, he should stop talking about the penalty against South Africa,” Grunsah said on Accra-based Asempa FM on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.

He is angry about Gyan's comments on a controversial penalty awarded to Ghana in a make-or-break World Cup qualifier against South Africa in Cape Coast.



The South Africans have lodged a complaint with FIFA about the performance of referee Maguette Ndiaye of Senegal.



Gyan is one of few persons who have said they believe the penalty call was soft.



“I think the incident was a bit casual. From where I sit and how I saw it I think Daniel Amartey went down too easily but the referee was closer to the spot and probably had a better view of the situation,” Gyan told Asempa FM last month.



“Remember the tempo of the game also could have influenced the referee’s decision to award the spot-kick.”

May 2019 after Gyan's threat to quit Black Stars



In May 2019, Asamoah Gyan announced his retirement from the Black Stars in a move that surprised pundits and fans alike.



Alhaji Grunsah shared his views on the development when he spoke on Kumasi-based AshhFm.



"I will blame coach Appiah for Asamoah Gyan's premature retirement because you have not named your squad for the tournament so why do you call him on the captaincy issue. The rush to talk about the captaincy was a big mistake," he said.



"That said, Asamoah Gyan has been in the team for so many years but has not won any trophy for the nation so he can go.

"Ghana does not belong to Gyan so he can go and I don't think Ghana will lose anything from his retirement," he stressed.



Gyan is the Black Stars all-time top scorer with 51 goals in 106 appearances. He represented Ghana at seven Africa Cup of Nations and three FIFA World Cup tournaments.



He has also had an illustrious club career from across Europe till he moved to the Gulf States. He is back in Ghana with Legon Cities but he has barely had a handful of games due to weight issues.