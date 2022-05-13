U-20 Championship: We want to see Black Satellite go far – WAFU B boss Kurt Okraku

Kurt Okraku

WAFU B, President Kurt Okraku says his outfit are looking forward to see the Black Satellite go far in this year’s Championship in Niger.

The reigning WAFU B Champions had a difficult start to the tournament after losing their first game against Nigeria.



The Black Satellites were beaten 2-0 by the Nigerians at the GSK Stadium last weekend.



However, Kurt Okraku, who double as the President of the Ghana FA has charged the Black Satellites to uplift their play in order make a meaningful impact.



Mr. Okraku made these remarks when he visited players and officials of the team at their camp base in Niamey ahead of their final group match against Burkina Faso on Saturday.



He was in the company of the leadership of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) of the tournament when they visited the team on Thursday.



“We are on a visitation tour to all seven nations that are playing in the WAFU tournament. We’ve been to Benin, Togo, Niger and it’s your turn to receive us,” Okraku told players and officials of the Ghana team at their team hotel on Thursday.

“As defending champions of this tournament, I am sure you came to defend your title. You’ve played one game already which didn’t go well but you have the chance to play another game on Saturday.



“On behalf of the WAFU Executive Committee I wish you well. I hope you make yourselves and your country proud. Anytime you go on the pitch remember that You are one of the chosen few who are here to make your countries proud.



“You must not take this opportunity for granted. There are thousands and more who could have been here but you are the chosen few. WAFU will continue to offer young players the opportunities and platform to excel. We will continue to give such platforms to make yourselves and your country proud.



“Ghana is a good football nation and as defending champions everybody is looking up to the performance of this team. That’s why it’s important that the next time you get the opportunity to show your quality, you just really show your quality.



“As defending champions WAFU B will want to see you go far. On behalf of the Executive Committee, I wish you well and I wish that you enjoy your game. Whenever you put on your boots give off 100 million percent performances. It’s a platform that you can’t take for granted because it can determine who you become in your career



“Again, I wish you well and the best of luck and May the better team win. As I Ghanaian, I want you to win so go and win.”

Ghana will play Burkina Faso on Saturday and must avoid a defeat or draw to progress to the semifinals of the competition.



