1
Menu
Sports

U-20 Women’s WC: Doris Boaduwaa confident about Ghana progressing from tough Group D

Black Satellites 45678909876 Black Princesses forward Doris Boaduwaa

Sat, 7 May 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Princesses forward Doris Boaduwaa is optimistic about Ghana's chances of progressing from the Group of Death at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Ghana have been drawn alongside champions Japan, the United States, and the Netherlands in Group D of the tournament which starts on August 10, 2022.

Boaduwaa, who also plays for Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies is confident the Black Princesses will be up for the challenge.

“I am not scared of the draw. I believe Ghana will progress to the next stage of the competition," she said in a reaction to the draw.

Ghana open their tournament on August 11 against the United States, before playing Japan and the Netherlands.

Coach Ben Fokuo admits the group is a tough one but he is unfazed by the opponents.

“We’ve got a very difficult group. Football keeps on changing, both in our country and everywhere else, and we know what our opponents are capable of," he said as quoted by FIFA.com.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Black Stars players nearly boycotted 2012 AFCON semi-final because of Dede Ayew – Derek Boateng
General Ankrah's justification for Nkrumah's overthrow
Some joined Nollywood for prostitution, untrained ones pay for roles – Veteran actor
Bawumia, Kan Dapaah, Ayorkor Botchway, IGP, others mourn with Tobinco
Free SHS increasing Ghana's unemployment challenge - Asantehene
GhanaWeb's correspondent, McAnthony Dagyenga wins Malaria Excellence Award
MoMo users in Kumasi draw up ways to avoid E-Levy charges
A Plus reveals what Kwame Despite told him at a recent meeting
If I support Alan, is he not a human being? – Ken Agyapong fumes at detractors
Former GNPC boss Dr K.K. Sarpong to be sworn in as Offinso Paramount Chief