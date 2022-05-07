U-20 Women’s WC: Doris Boaduwaa confident about Ghana progressing from tough Group D

Black Princesses forward Doris Boaduwaa

Black Princesses forward Doris Boaduwaa is optimistic about Ghana's chances of progressing from the Group of Death at the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup in Costa Rica.

Ghana have been drawn alongside champions Japan, the United States, and the Netherlands in Group D of the tournament which starts on August 10, 2022.



Boaduwaa, who also plays for Ghanaian champions Hasaacas Ladies is confident the Black Princesses will be up for the challenge.



“I am not scared of the draw. I believe Ghana will progress to the next stage of the competition," she said in a reaction to the draw.

Ghana open their tournament on August 11 against the United States, before playing Japan and the Netherlands.



Coach Ben Fokuo admits the group is a tough one but he is unfazed by the opponents.



“We’ve got a very difficult group. Football keeps on changing, both in our country and everywhere else, and we know what our opponents are capable of," he said as quoted by FIFA.com.