U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses to play France in pre-World Cup friendly

Black Princesses 7657868 Black Princesses

Wed, 29 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Costa Rica to host 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup

Ghana draw USA, Japan, Netherlands in World Cup Group D

Black Princesses begin preparations ahead of World Cup in Costa Rica

The Black Princesses will play a friendly against France as part of their preparations for the upcoming FIFA Women's U-20 World Cup in Costa Rica.

Head coach Ben Fukuo's girls will face the European giants at Clairefontaine On Friday, July 29, 2022.

The friendly will conclude the team's two-week training tour in Europe in preparation for the tournament.

Black Princesses are expected to begin their 14-day training tour On July 15.

The Princesses are currently camping at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence as they ramp up preparations for the tournament.

Ghana has been assigned to Group D, which includes the United States, Japan, and the Netherlands.

The Princesses annihilated Ethiopia, winning 5-1 on aggregate to qualify for the competition.

The 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup will begin on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, and conclude on Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
