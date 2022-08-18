U-20 Women's World Cup: Four unwanted records set by Black Princesses after Group stage exit

Ghana's Black Princesses ended their 2022 FIFA U-20 World Cup journey with yet another big defeat to Netherland in the final group games.
The Netherlands recorded a 4-1 victory over Black Princesses on Wednesday, August 18, 2022, to progress to the next stage of the competition.
Liz Rijsbergen netted a brace, Caroline Henry and Marit Aueee added one each with Doris Boaduwaa grabbing the consolation for Ghana in the death at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.
Ghana finished bottom of the group with 0 points and have now exited the group stage. The Netherlands finished second, behind group winners Japan, to qualify for the quarter-finals, with the United States finishing third.
Worst scoring side
Through the group stages, Ghana scored the lowest goals, 1, Boaduwaa's strike against the Netherlands.
Worst defensive side
Ghana ended the tournament as the worst defensive side in the group stages, conceding 9 goals in three games.
They lost 3-0 to USA, 2-0 to Japan, and 4-1 to the Netherlands. This is also their worst record since their debut in 2010.
Second side to exit the tournament without a point
After losing all three games in the Group stages, Ghana joined Canada as the second side to exit the tournament without a point.
Sixth group stage exit
Ghana's group stage jinx continues as the West African failed to go past the group stages in all their sixth appearances at the FIFA World Cup. The most by an African side in the Competition.
